Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Goddesses in Gold for Gigi's 23rd Birthday

How amazing do Gigi and Bella Hadid look while stepping out for Gigi‘s 23rd birthday tonight?!

The model sisters were spotted painting the town gold on Monday night (April 23) in New York City.

Gigi shimmered in a strapless gold mini dress and clear heels, finishing off her look with gold eye makeup, a wavy hairdo, a metallic manicure, and a red pedicure.

Bella matched her gold look in a sleeveless leopard-print dress with gold floral designs, strappy heels, and gold jewelry, styling her hair into a ponytail.

That same day, their brother Anwar and Lily Aldridge paid a visit to Gigi‘s apartment as well.

Check out Bella‘s, Anwar‘s, and Lily’s birthday wishes to Gigi if you haven’t yet.

Also pictured inside: Bouquets of flowers arriving at Gigi‘s apartment that same day.

