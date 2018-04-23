Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Sisters Bella & Alana!

Happy birthday Gigi Hadid!

The newly 23-year-old model stepped out with sisters Bella and Alana to kick off her birthday week on Sunday afternoon (April 22) in New York City.

The sisters were all smiles as they had lunch together in the West Village.

The following day marked Gigi‘s official birthday and Bella took to her Instagram to write the sweetest note for her sis.

“23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room! You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u!” Bella wrote.

She added, “At least once a day, I think and wonder how I got so lucky to have you as a sister. To have someone to teach me as I grow, to love me as I am, and to be together for every step of the way. I look at photos and watch videos of us growing up, and it just makes me smile/ 😭 because I know that I’d never be able to do this life without you. Nothing would be the same !!!! You are my comfort blanket, my idol, my confident, my built in best friend, and, of course, the best gift @yolanda.hadid and @mohamedhadid have ever given me.”

