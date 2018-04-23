Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 5:38 pm

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Sisters Bella & Alana!

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Sisters Bella & Alana!

Happy birthday Gigi Hadid!

The newly 23-year-old model stepped out with sisters Bella and Alana to kick off her birthday week on Sunday afternoon (April 22) in New York City.

The sisters were all smiles as they had lunch together in the West Village.

The following day marked Gigi‘s official birthday and Bella took to her Instagram to write the sweetest note for her sis.

“23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room! You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u!” Bella wrote.

She added, “At least once a day, I think and wonder how I got so lucky to have you as a sister. To have someone to teach me as I grow, to love me as I am, and to be together for every step of the way. I look at photos and watch videos of us growing up, and it just makes me smile/ 😭 because I know that I’d never be able to do this life without you. Nothing would be the same !!!! You are my comfort blanket, my idol, my confident, my built in best friend, and, of course, the best gift @yolanda.hadid and @mohamedhadid have ever given me.”

Be sure to read Bella‘s full message!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid celebrates birthday with sisters 01
gigi hadid celebrates birthday with sisters 02
gigi hadid celebrates birthday with sisters 03
gigi hadid celebrates birthday with sisters 04
gigi hadid celebrates birthday with sisters 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: alana hadid, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr