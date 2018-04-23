Halle Berry Gets Honored At NYC's 2018 Matrix Awards!

Halle Berry strikes a pose on the red carpet in a chic tuxedo dress at the 2018 Matrix Awards held at Sheraton New York Times Square on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

The 51-year-old actress is one of seven women being honored at the annual event, which awards exceptional women in the media in the fields of arts, advertising, entertainment, film, television, theater, books, broadcasting, magazines, newspapers, public relations and new media.

Also in attendance at the award ceremony was host Today Show‘s Savannah Guthrie, A. J. Calloway, Joe Scarborough, honoree Mika Brzezinski, and Dylan Dreyer.

FYI: Halle is wearing an Eleanor Balfour Estella blazer mini dress and Roger Vivier shoes.