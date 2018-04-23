Here's How Princess Charlotte Is Making History After Birth of Her Baby Brother

Princess Charlotte may only be two years old, but she’s making history today after the birth of her newborn baby brother on Monday (April 23).

The two-year-old royal is the first royal child to not lose her spot in line as female heir to the throne due to the birth of her male baby brother.

Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act, passed when Princess Charlotte‘s mom Duchess Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013, the eldest child, regardless of gender, will precede his or her siblings in succession to the throne.

Princess Charlotte is now fourth in line to inherit the throne, behind her brother Prince George at number three. Their dad is number two and his father, Prince Charles, is first in line.

Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed their third child earlier today, and mom and baby are doing well.