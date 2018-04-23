Hillary Clinton Hangs Out at Beautycon Festival NYC 2018!
Hillary Clinton made a fun appearance over the weekend!
The former presidential candidate attended Beautycon Festival NYC 2018 at the Javits Center on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.
During her appearance, Hillary posed with Beautycon CEO Moj Mahdara and Lucy Hale for a Boomerang backstage following Lucy‘s fireside chat on self-care, self-love and self-acceptance.
She came to the event in support of her longtime friend and supporter Moj.
Hillary also reunited with YouTuber Tyler Oakley after the two did a collaboration for YouTube while in the festival green room.
The event was filled with social media stars and celebrities, including Danielle Brooks and Nico Tortorella.