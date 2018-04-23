Janelle Monáe Unveils 'I Like That' Music Video & Announces 'Dirty Computer' Tour - See The Dates!
Janelle Monáe is finally hitting the road again in support of her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, which is set to be released on April 27!
The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will kick off June 11 in Seattle, WA and make stops across famous amphitheaters and theaters in Los Angeles, Detroit, Nashville, New York, Atlanta, Miami and more before wrapping August 4 in Atlanta, GA.
To coincide with the announcement, Janelle has released a brand new music video for her recently released single “I Like That.”
“I Like That” follows “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and the sexually-liberating video for “Pynk,” starring Tessa Thompson. “I’m crazy, and I’m sexy, and I’m cool,” she sings. “Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth.”
Janelle Monáe – I Like That [Official Video]
Click inside to see Janelle Monáe’s full list of tour dates for The Dirty Computer Tour…
Mon Jun 11 – Seattle, WA
King County’s Marymoor Park
Tue Jun 12 – Vancouver, BC
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed Jun 13 – Portland, OR
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Sat Jun 16 – San Francisco, CA
The Masonic
Wed Jun 20 – San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu Jun 28 – Los Angeles, CA
The Greek Theatre
Sat Jun 30 – Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
Sun Jul 01 – Denver, CO
The Paramount Theatre
Tue Jul 03 – Minneapolis, MN
State Theatre
Thu Jul 05 – Chicago, IL
The Chicago Theatre
Fri July 06 – Milwaukee, WI*
Summerfest*
Sat Jul 07 – Grand Rapids, MI
20 Monroe Live
Mon Jul 09 – Detroit, MI
Fox Theatre Detroit
Tue Jul 10 – Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
Wed Jul 11 – St. Louis, MO
The Pageant
Fri Jul 13 – Nashville, TN+
Ryman Auditorium+
Sat Jul 14 – Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Mon Jul 16 – Toronto, ON
Rebel
Wed Jul 18 – New York, NY
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 20 – Washington, DC*
The Anthem*
Sat Jul 21 – Boston, MA
Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Mon Jul 23 – Raleigh, NC
The Ritz
Tue Jul 24 – Charlotte, NC
The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Jul 26 – Tampa, FL
Jannus Live
Fri Jul 27 – Miami, FL
The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sat Jul 28 – Orlando, FL
House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 04 – Atlanta, GA
Tabernacle
*non-Live Nation date
+on sale beginning May 4