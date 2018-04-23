Janet Jackson Extends 'State Of The World' Tour - See the New Summer 2018 Dates!

Janet Jackson is keeping it going!

The iconic “Rhythm Nation” entertainer announced on Monday (April 23) that she will be returning with even more tour dates this summer with an extension of the State Of The World Tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson

The new dates include stops in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia.

“#SOTW2018 is here ! See u soon…💃🏾,” Janet wrote on her Instagram ahead of the announcement.

Tickets for the new dates will go live beginning on Friday (April 27). For ticket information, head to LiveNation.com.

Check out the new dates inside…

Janet Jackson 2018 Tour Dates:

07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp

07/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/18 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

07/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles’ FYF Fest

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/05 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival