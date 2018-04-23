Janet Jackson Extends 'State Of The World' Tour - See the New Summer 2018 Dates!
Janet Jackson is keeping it going!
The iconic “Rhythm Nation” entertainer announced on Monday (April 23) that she will be returning with even more tour dates this summer with an extension of the State Of The World Tour.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson
The new dates include stops in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia.
“#SOTW2018 is here ! See u soon…💃🏾,” Janet wrote on her Instagram ahead of the announcement.
Tickets for the new dates will go live beginning on Friday (April 27). For ticket information, head to LiveNation.com.
Check out the new dates inside…
Janet Jackson 2018 Tour Dates:
07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp
07/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/18 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
07/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles’ FYF Fest
07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/05 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival