Mon, 23 April 2018 at 11:31 am

Janet McQueen Helps Debut 'McQueen' Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival 2018!

Janet McQueen hits the red carpet at the world premiere screening of McQueen held as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The sister of the late designer was joined at the event by the co-writer and directors of the film Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhote, as well as producer Andee Ryder, artist Chloe Wise and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal.

The 111-minute film spans the breadth of McQueen’s prolific career, from his fashion beginnings after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 1992 and his appointment at Givenchy in 1997 to the pinnacle of his oeuvre, such as his spring/summer 1999 show, when Shalom Harlow stepped out onto the catwalk in a strapless white dress, before being rotated slowly on a revolving circle as she was sprayed with paint by two robotic guns.

The film also explores McQueen’s final years as a designer before his suicide in 2010, according to Vogue – Watch the teaser trailer below!


‘MCQUEEN’ | Official Teaser Trailer
Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Starpix
