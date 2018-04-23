Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 8:10 am

Kate Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Royal Baby Boy with Prince William!

Kate Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Royal Baby Boy with Prince William!

The third royal child has arrived! Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy with Prince William, their third child together.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the Kensington Palace Twitter account confirmed. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Congratulations!!
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton gives birth 01
kate middleton gives birth 02
kate middleton gives birth 03
kate middleton gives birth 04
kate middleton gives birth 05
kate middleton gives birth 06
kate middleton gives birth 07
kate middleton gives birth 08
kate middleton gives birth 09
kate middleton gives birth 10
kate middleton gives birth 11
kate middleton gives birth 12
kate middleton gives birth 13
kate middleton gives birth 14
kate middleton gives birth 15
kate middleton gives birth 16
kate middleton gives birth 17
kate middleton gives birth 18
kate middleton gives birth 19
kate middleton gives birth 20
kate middleton gives birth 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr