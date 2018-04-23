Kate Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Royal Baby Boy with Prince William!

The third royal child has arrived! Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy with Prince William, their third child together.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the Kensington Palace Twitter account confirmed. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Congratulations!!