Mon, 23 April 2018 at 3:57 am

Kate Middleton Is in Labor With Her Third Child With Husband Prince William!

Kate Middleton Is in Labor With Her Third Child With Husband Prince William!

Kate Middleton is in the early stages of labor with her third child with husband Prince William!

The palace confirmed the exciting news of Kate‘s arrival to the hospital early on Monday morning (April 23).

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge,” the palace confirmed.

She is at the same hospital where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

Stay tuned for updates…
