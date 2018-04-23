Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana While Debuting New Royal Baby
Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Princess Diana on Monday (April 23) as she left the hospital with Prince William in London, England with their third child.
Thirty-three years ago when Princess Diana debuted Prince Harry to the public, she wore a red dress with a white collar. Today, Duchess Kate chose a red dress with a while collar to debut the new Prince to the world.
The new royal baby does not yet have a name – but here are the top contenders!
FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Jenny Packham.