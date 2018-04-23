Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 1:45 pm

Kate Middleton Pays Homage to Princess Diana While Debuting New Royal Baby

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Princess Diana on Monday (April 23) as she left the hospital with Prince William in London, England with their third child.

Thirty-three years ago when Princess Diana debuted Prince Harry to the public, she wore a red dress with a white collar. Today, Duchess Kate chose a red dress with a while collar to debut the new Prince to the world.

The new royal baby does not yet have a name – but here are the top contenders!

If you missed it, check out the photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to meet the new royal baby.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Jenny Packham.
Getty
