Mon, 23 April 2018 at 1:12 pm

Kate Middleton & Prince William Debut Royal Baby - First Photos!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Debut Royal Baby - First Photos!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William just emerged from the Lindo Wing at London’s St. Mary’s hospital on Monday (April 23) with their newborn son!

As per tradition, the royal couple stood outside of the hospital with their newborn baby and greeted the public ahead of heading back to Kensington Palace.

Earlier in the day, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will turn three years old in May, visited their mom just a few hours ago to meet their newborn brother for the first time. Check out those photos right here!

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Jenny Packham.

