Mon, 23 April 2018 at 4:05 pm
Kellyanne Conway Says Melania Trump Is 'Superior' to Michelle Obama as First Lady
- Kellyanne Conway says Melania Trump is a “superior” First Lady to Michelle Obama, and the country is lucky to have her. – TMZ
- This Penguins trailer is too cute! – Just Jared Jr
- Let’s take a closer look into the magic of Shawn Mendes… – Lainey Gossip
- Was Thandie Newton excluded from #TimesUp? – DListed
- Kim Zolciak reacts to accusations of racism… – TooFab
- Sean Hannity reacts to news of his real estate dealings. – Towleroad
- Here’s what it’s like to go on a date with a boy band member! – J-14
- Producer Johnny What and actress Christa B. Allen teamed up as pour vous. Watch their NSFW video for “Scorpio” now!
