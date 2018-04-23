Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:46 pm
Kendall Jenner is Pretty in Pink for Coffee Run With Mystery Man
Kendall Jenner kept it casual while grabbing coffee with a male companion.
The 22-year-old model was in great spirits while out and about on Monday (April 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Her friend snapped pics of her as she walked her pet Doberman.
Kendall wore an oversized pink t-shirt, black spandex shorts, and sneakers, completing her look with dark shades.
