Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:46 pm

Kendall Jenner is Pretty in Pink for Coffee Run With Mystery Man

Kendall Jenner kept it casual while grabbing coffee with a male companion.

The 22-year-old model was in great spirits while out and about on Monday (April 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Her friend snapped pics of her as she walked her pet Doberman.

Kendall wore an oversized pink t-shirt, black spandex shorts, and sneakers, completing her look with dark shades.

ICYMI, see photos of Kendall at Coachella with her BFF Hailey Baldwin over the weekend.
