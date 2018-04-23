Top Stories
Madeline Brewer Hits Tribeca Film Festival for 'Braid' Premiere - Watch Clip!

Madeline Brewer strikes a pose on the red carpet as she attends the world premiere screening of her latest film Braid held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Sarah Hay, Tai Lyn Sandhu, Dhoni Middleton, Zoe Feigelson, Imogen Waterhouse, Scott Cohen, as well as the film’s producers Arielle Elwes and Logan Steinhardt, and writer-director Mitzi Peirone.

Madeline plays “a woman named Daphne who reunites with her childhood friends who have since become drug dealers. As she plays host to her friends, they begin to play a game, but as it becomes clear that Daphne is in a disturbing mental state, the game make-believe turns into a twisted, demented maze of hallucinations, role play, torture… and murder.”


‘Braid’ Teaser Clip

FYI: Madeline is wearing a Naem Khan top and skirt, Jennifer Meyer jewerly, Brian Atwood shoes and Jimmy Choo clutch.
