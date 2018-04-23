Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Common Premiere 'All About Nina' at Tribeca Film Festival 2018!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet at the special screening of her latest film All About Nina held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Common, Jordan Christian Hearn, Sheldon White and Andrew Kai, as well as the film’s writer-director Eva Vives.

The story follows Nina Geld (Winstead), a bracingly funny and blisteringly provocative stand-up comedian whose career is taking off, but whose personal life is a near-complete disaster. To escape a difficult ex and to prepare for a prospectively life-changing audition, Nina flees to Los Angeles where she meets Rafe (Common), who challenges almost every preconception she has — including those around her own deeply troubled past.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Valentino dress, Jenny bird earrings, Jimmy Choo clutch and Gianvito Rossi heels.