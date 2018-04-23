Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 2:09 pm

Matt Smith & Eliza Dushku Team Up for 'Mapplethorpe' Tribeca Film Festival Premiere!

Matt Smith & Eliza Dushku Team Up for 'Mapplethorpe' Tribeca Film Festival Premiere!

Matt Smith gets in-between his co-star Eliza Dushku and director Ondi Timoner while attending the world premiere of their new film Mapplethorpe held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The trio were joined at the event by their cast mates Marianne Rendon, Brandon Sklenar, Thomas Philip O’Neill and McKinley Belcher.

Mapplethorpe revisits photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s legacy, beginning at the moment just before he takes up residence in the Chelsea Hotel. There, Mapplethorpe begins to amass a portfolio of images—and, at the same time, to explore his formerly supressed attraction to men. But Mapplethorpe’s relentless ambition—as he says in one early scene, “I can’t just be Mapplethorpe the photographer,” fancying himself a “modern Michelangelo”—threatens to tear apart the relationships he cherishes the most.

Just Jared on Facebook
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 01
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 02
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 03
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 04
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 05
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 06
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 07
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 08
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 09
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 10
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 11
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 12
matt smith eliza dushku team up for mapplethorpe tribeca film festival premiere 13

Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eliza Dushku, Matt Smith, Ondi Timoner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr