Matt Smith & Eliza Dushku Team Up for 'Mapplethorpe' Tribeca Film Festival Premiere!

Matt Smith gets in-between his co-star Eliza Dushku and director Ondi Timoner while attending the world premiere of their new film Mapplethorpe held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theatre on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The trio were joined at the event by their cast mates Marianne Rendon, Brandon Sklenar, Thomas Philip O’Neill and McKinley Belcher.

Mapplethorpe revisits photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s legacy, beginning at the moment just before he takes up residence in the Chelsea Hotel. There, Mapplethorpe begins to amass a portfolio of images—and, at the same time, to explore his formerly supressed attraction to men. But Mapplethorpe’s relentless ambition—as he says in one early scene, “I can’t just be Mapplethorpe the photographer,” fancying himself a “modern Michelangelo”—threatens to tear apart the relationships he cherishes the most.