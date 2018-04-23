Melissa McCarthy Reveals Why She Always Assumes Every Job Is Her Last

Melissa McCarthy is on the cover of Glamour magazine’s May 2018 issue, on newsstands May 1.

Here’s what the comedian and actress had to share with the mag:

On hard work: “If you’re handed everything you want at 19 or 20, you may actually believe all of the people who are like, ‘You’re amazing.’ I think I would have been probably cuckoo [if I’d been successful] at 18. I think the best thing I could have done was struggle until I was 30. I always assume every job is my last. Twenty years of desperately trying to get a single job gets deep in your DNA.”

On fighting for her worth: “There were some jobs when I was paid what most [of my costars were]. And then people who climbed the ladder with me were suddenly making 15 times what I made. I was like, Wait, wait, wait. I thought, This is based on bullshit. This not based on anything factual to me. I hated that feeling of not being in control and not being able to do anything about it. I think that feeling is what keeps the fight in me.”

On how negotiating is about more than just money: “Having a say in something means as much to me as getting a fair price. I never want to lose my voice.”

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Yohji Yamamoto blouse and Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings on the cover.