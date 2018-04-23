Nick Jonas Keeps It Way Too Cool in Black Leather Look

Looking good, Nick Jonas!

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was spotted stepping out for a stroll on Monday (April 23) in New York City.

He sported an all-black ensemble including a leather jacket, a black button-up with white details, black pants, and black leather boots.

ICYMI, watch Nick pay tribute to Avicii with a moving cover of the late and great DJ’s “Wake Me Up” at his concert over the weekend.