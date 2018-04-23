Mon, 23 April 2018 at 11:23 pm
Nick Jonas Keeps It Way Too Cool in Black Leather Look
Looking good, Nick Jonas!
The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was spotted stepping out for a stroll on Monday (April 23) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas
He sported an all-black ensemble including a leather jacket, a black button-up with white details, black pants, and black leather boots.
ICYMI, watch Nick pay tribute to Avicii with a moving cover of the late and great DJ’s “Wake Me Up” at his concert over the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Nick Jonas
Sponsored Links by ZergNet