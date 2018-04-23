Palace Provides Update on When Kate Middleton & Royal Baby Will Leave Hospital

We now know more details about when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William will leave the hospital with their newborn son.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace,” the Palace confirmed.

In addition, the Palace tweeted, “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.”

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 years old in May, visited their new baby brother moments ago and have already left the hospital. See some of the photos below…