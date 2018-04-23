Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 12:20 pm

Palace Provides Update on When Kate Middleton & Royal Baby Will Leave Hospital

Palace Provides Update on When Kate Middleton & Royal Baby Will Leave Hospital

We now know more details about when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William will leave the hospital with their newborn son.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace,” the Palace confirmed.

In addition, the Palace tweeted, “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.”

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 years old in May, visited their new baby brother moments ago and have already left the hospital. See some of the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 01
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 02
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 03
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 04
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 05
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 06
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 07
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 08
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 09
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 10
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 11
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 12
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 13
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 14
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 15
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 16
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 17
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 18
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 19
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 20
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 21
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 22
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 23
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 24
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 25
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 26
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 27
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 28
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 29
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 30
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 31
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 32
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 33
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 34
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 35
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 36
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 37
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 38
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 39
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 40
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 41
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 42
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 43
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 44
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 45
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 46
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 47
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 48
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 49
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 50
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 51
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 52
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 53
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 54
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 55
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 56
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 57
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 58
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 59
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 60
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 61
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 62
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 63
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 64
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 65
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 66
prince george princess charlotte visit baby brother 67

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr