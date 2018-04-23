Pippa Middleton Hits the Gym & Goes Shopping Amid Reports of Her First Pregnancy!

Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her first child with James Matthews!

The 34-year-old younger sister of Duchess Kate Middleton stepped out just a few days after the reports broke to go to the gym with her brother James Middleton in London, England.

James left the gym first, walking with a dog, and Pippa left a while later.

Pippa was then seen taking a stroll and window shopping for the latest fashions at Joseph and J. Crew. Congratulations to Pippa if the pregnancy news is true!