Top Stories
Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Other Celebs Wore Meghan Markle's Chic Dress on the Red Carpet Over the Years - Find Out Who!

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts to 'Sherlock' Co-Star Martin Freeman's 'Pathetic' Comments

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 12:23 am

Pippa Middleton Hits the Gym & Goes Shopping Amid Reports of Her First Pregnancy!

Pippa Middleton Hits the Gym & Goes Shopping Amid Reports of Her First Pregnancy!

Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her first child with James Matthews!

The 34-year-old younger sister of Duchess Kate Middleton stepped out just a few days after the reports broke to go to the gym with her brother James Middleton in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

James left the gym first, walking with a dog, and Pippa left a while later.

Pippa was then seen taking a stroll and window shopping for the latest fashions at Joseph and J. Crew. Congratulations to Pippa if the pregnancy news is true!
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton gym april 2018 london 01
pippa middleton gym april 2018 london 02
pippa middleton gym april 2018 london 03
pippa middleton gym april 2018 london 04
pippa middleton gym april 2018 london 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: James Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr