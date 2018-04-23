Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, arrive to the hospital on Monday (April 23) in London, England to meet their newborn baby brother!

The royal kids were joined by their dad Prince William to visit mom Duchess Kate Middleton and the new royal baby, who was born just hours ago. So far, the newborn baby boy’s name has not been revealed, and it may be a few days before the couple announces the news. Be sure to check out the top name contenders here!

And if you missed it, be sure to see how Princess Charlotte made history today with the birth of her younger brother.