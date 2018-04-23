Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Emerge After Kate Middleton Gives Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an official appearance today, just hours after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William welcomed their third child – a baby boy on Monday (April 23).

If you missed it, Prince Harry‘s name was mentioned in the official announcement of the new royal baby.

The 33-year-old royal and Meghan, 36, attended the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields on that day in London, England.

Stephen was killed in a racially charged shooting at the young age of 18. Since his tragic death, a charitable trust was established in his name.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Hugo Boss dress.