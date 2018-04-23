Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Shania Twain Issues Apology After Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 3:14 pm

Prince William Cracked a Joke with Reporters After Welcoming Third Child!

Prince William Cracked a Joke with Reporters After Welcoming Third Child!

Prince William was very friendly with reporters while putting his newborn son and car seat into his car to drive away from St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday (April 23) in London, England.

As Duchess Kate Middleton was getting in the car, the Prince took to opportunity to chat with some reporters.

“We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time,” he told reporters (via the BBC), joking that it only took his wife about 7 hours after giving birth to leave the hospital. He added that they were very happy, but joked he had “thrice the worry now”.

Finally, when asked the baby name, he responded, “You’ll find out soon enough.”

Here are some of the rumored top contenders for the royal baby name!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte going to meet their brother for the first time!
Photos: Getty
