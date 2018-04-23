Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:51 pm

'Psych' Star Dule Hill & 'Ballers' Actress Jazmyn Simon Are Married!

'Psych' Star Dule Hill & 'Ballers' Actress Jazmyn Simon Are Married!

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon are married!

The 42-year-old Psych actor and the 33-year-old Ballers star revealed the happy news on their social media on Monday (April 23).

“If I could speak all of the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon,” Dulé wrote.

“#SimonSaysHill …No… #SimonSAIDHill Eternal Love for you @dulehill,” Jazmyn wrote on her Instagram.

The two got engaged almost exactly one year ago.

Congratulations to the happy couple!
