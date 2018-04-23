Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 9:31 pm

'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Says His Sexuality Is 'A Little More Fluid'

Antoni Porowski is opening up about his sexuality!

The breakout Queer Eye star set the record straight – or not so straight! – in an interview with Gay Times.

“Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it’s part of their identity. For me personally, I’ve never really had a label for myself. Today I’m gay, I’m in a gay relationship, and that’s where I am. That’s good enough for me,” he explained, referring to his partner, photographer Joey Krietemeyer.

He went on to say that he identifies as a “little more fluid along the spectrum.”

“So even being called bisexual… I remember in my early twenties I was like, ‘But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?’ Maybe it’s just my rebellious nature. I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things.”

For more, head to GayTimes.co.uk.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty
