'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Says His Sexuality Is 'A Little More Fluid'
Antoni Porowski is opening up about his sexuality!
The breakout Queer Eye star set the record straight – or not so straight! – in an interview with Gay Times.
“Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it’s part of their identity. For me personally, I’ve never really had a label for myself. Today I’m gay, I’m in a gay relationship, and that’s where I am. That’s good enough for me,” he explained, referring to his partner, photographer Joey Krietemeyer.
He went on to say that he identifies as a “little more fluid along the spectrum.”
“So even being called bisexual… I remember in my early twenties I was like, ‘But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?’ Maybe it’s just my rebellious nature. I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things.”
