Mon, 23 April 2018 at 1:05 am

Rita Ora Reacts to the News of Collaborator Avicii's Death

Rita Ora Reacts to the News of Collaborator Avicii's Death

Rita Ora is reacting to the sad news of Avicii‘s death.

The 27-year-old superstar, who just recently worked with the late producer and DJ on their track “Lonely Together,” shared her thoughts on social media on Saturday (April 20).

“I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii‘s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter.

Avicii was sadly found dead on Friday (April 20) at the age of 28.

Pictured below: Rita is spotted out and about on Saturday night (April 21) in London, England.
