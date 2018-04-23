Royal Baby Watch: Live Stream the Moment Kate Middleton & Prince William Leave Hospital with Newborn Son!

If you don’t know, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday (April 23), and there’s a good chance we’ll get a glimpse of the baby today.

If you’ll remember back to 2015 in May when Princess Charlotte was born, Duchess Kate gave birth in the morning and left the hospital less than 10 hours later. After Prince George was born in 2013, the royal couple waited about a day to leave the hospital.

So, it could be in just a few hours that Duchess Kate and Prince William exit the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital. We have a live stream of all the action, via Time magazine, where you can watch for the moment the royal couple emerge from the hospital with their new baby.