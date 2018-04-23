Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

Mon, 23 April 2018 at 8:04 pm

Sam Rockwell Is Joining Scarlett Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit'!

Sam Rockwell Is Joining Scarlett Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit'!

Sam Rockwell is joining the cast of Jojo Rabbit!

The latest casting news for the upcoming World War II-themed film, which is being directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, was revealed on Monday (April 23) by The Hollywood Reporter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Rockwell

The story is about Jojo, a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth and whose imaginary friend is Adolph Hitler. He discovers a Jewish girl living in his attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

Scarlett Johansson will play Jojo’s mother, a woman who is secretly working for the Resistance, while Taika is playing the imaginary Hitler. Sam will play a Nazi captain who runs a Hitler Youth camp.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Zolciak's co-stars are glad she isn't returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta - TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid celebrates a Queer Eye star's birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • A reptile peed on Stephen Colbert's desk - TooFab
  • Season 4 of Jane the Virgin ended with a huge twist - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out which Riverdale star hit the stage at Coachella - Just Jared Jr