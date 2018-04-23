Sam Rockwell Is Joining Scarlett Johansson in 'Jojo Rabbit'!

Sam Rockwell is joining the cast of Jojo Rabbit!

The latest casting news for the upcoming World War II-themed film, which is being directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, was revealed on Monday (April 23) by The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about Jojo, a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth and whose imaginary friend is Adolph Hitler. He discovers a Jewish girl living in his attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

Scarlett Johansson will play Jojo’s mother, a woman who is secretly working for the Resistance, while Taika is playing the imaginary Hitler. Sam will play a Nazi captain who runs a Hitler Youth camp.