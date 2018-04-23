Sarah Jessica Parker Launches Bridal Collection With Gilt!

Sarah Jessica Parker is now a wedding dress designer!

The 53-year-old actress stepped out at the collection launch on Monday (April 23) at Serge Normant Salon in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah collaborated with Gilt on a collection of dresses, bodysuits, skirts and jumpsuits for the modern, nontraditional bride.

“I can now reveal! Tomorrow the #GILTxSJP bridal collection launches on @Gilt and tonight we gathered in celebration. Here’s a wee first look. Stay tuned for more. Thanks for letting us crash your salon, @sergenormant. And endless gratitude to the gorgeous models who joined us. We are so proud of this collection!” Sarah wrote on her Instagram.

Check out a sneak peek of the collection below…