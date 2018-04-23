Sarah Jessica Parker Supports Hubby Matthew Broderick at 'To Dust' Tribeca Fest Premiere!

Sarah Jessica Parker happily hits the red carpet alongside her husband Matthew Broderick while attending a screening of his latest film To Dust held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress and Matthew, 56, were joined by producer of the film Emily Mortimer, who was accompanied by her husband Alessandro Nivola and their two children – Samuel John Nivola and May Rose Nivola.

Also in attendance were stars Géza Röhrig and Sammy Voit, as well as producers Ron Perlman, Josh Crook and Scott Lochmus as they all made their to way to The Park for the official after party.