Scarlett Johansson Can't Un-See This Picture of Her Boyfriend - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johansson can’t un-see this picture of her boyfriend!

The Avengers: Infinity War actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (April 24).

During her appearance, Scarlett opened up about loving motherhood and revealed that her three-year-old daughter Rose thinks that her mom is a real-life superhero that fights people for a living!

Ellen also got an amazing reaction from Scarlett when she showed her an old photo of boyfriend Colin Jost, back when he had a beard.

Plus, Scarlett talks Avengers – and Black Widow movie rumors! Watch below.



