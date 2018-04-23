Scarlett Johansson Can't Un-See This Picture of Her Boyfriend - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 10:30 pm

Scarlett Johansson can’t un-see this picture of her boyfriend!

The Avengers: Infinity War actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (April 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

During her appearance, Scarlett opened up about loving motherhood and revealed that her three-year-old daughter Rose thinks that her mom is a real-life superhero that fights people for a living!

Ellen also got an amazing reaction from Scarlett when she showed her an old photo of boyfriend Colin Jost, back when he had a beard.

Plus, Scarlett talks Avengers – and Black Widow movie rumors! Watch below.


Scarlett Johansson’s Daughter Thinks Mom Is a Full-Time Superhero


Scarlett Johannsson Can’t Unsee This Picture of Her Boyfriend
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson

