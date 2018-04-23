Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 3:25 pm

Selena Gomez Debuts a New Undercut Hair Look!

Selena Gomez Debuts a New Undercut Hair Look!

Selena Gomez is showing off a new haircut!

The 25-year-old Stars Dance singer debuted her new look on her Instagram on Monday (April 23).

“Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!” Selena captioned the pretty photo, showing off her half-shaved look and a chic ponytail.

“My girl #selenagomez at it again…she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true! #newtrendalert @puma,” hairstylist Marissa Marino wrote.

“When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut… @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun,” hairstylist Tim Dueñas added on his own Instagram.

Check out Selena flaunting her new stylish look below!
Photos: Instagram: @melissa.marino
