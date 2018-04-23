Selena Gomez Debuts a New Undercut Hair Look!

Selena Gomez is showing off a new haircut!

The 25-year-old Stars Dance singer debuted her new look on her Instagram on Monday (April 23).

“Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!” Selena captioned the pretty photo, showing off her half-shaved look and a chic ponytail.

“My girl #selenagomez at it again…she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true! #newtrendalert @puma,” hairstylist Marissa Marino wrote.

“When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut… @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun,” hairstylist Tim Dueñas added on his own Instagram.

