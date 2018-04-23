Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 5:06 pm

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Reveals Character Posters!

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Reveals Character Posters!

Solo: A Star Wars Story just unveiled posters for all the characters!

The movie, which hits theaters in the U.S. on May 25, revealed the new posters on Monday (April 23).

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming film: through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany.

Check out the posters below!
star wars solo story character posters 2018 01
star wars solo story character posters 2018 02
star wars solo story character posters 2018 03
star wars solo story character posters 2018 04
star wars solo story character posters 2018 05
star wars solo story character posters 2018 06
star wars solo story character posters 2018 07
star wars solo story character posters 2018 08
star wars solo story character posters 2018 09

