Stan Lee Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Massage Therapist

Stan Lee is being accused of sexual misconduct in a suit filed by a massage therapist.

The 95-year-old former Marvel Comics chairman is accused of inappropriate behavior during a massage session with a therapist in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Maria Carballo claims that she was called to massage Stan at his hotel in Chicago, and that he began to touch himself while lying down. She says she was called back for another session, and he began to moan. When she insisted on leaving, he reportedly stood up naked and became angry. She then says she performed Shiatsu massage with her feet, and he grabbed her foot and moved it against his genitals.

She also claims that Stan‘s assistant handed her a wad of cash as a tip as she left, which she suggests is because he knew of the inappropriate behavior.

She is suing for assault, battery, violation of the Illinois Gender Violence Act, emotional distress and civil conspiracy, and seeking damages of over $50,000.

Stan has not yet issued a statement.