Mon, 23 April 2018 at 1:39 pm

Storm Reid Celebrates Her 'LaPalme' Spring 2018 Cover With Danielle Savre & Ariel Winter!

Storm Reid Celebrates Her 'LaPalme' Spring 2018 Cover With Danielle Savre & Ariel Winter!

Storm Reid, Danielle Savre and Ariel Winter are celebrating!

The three stars were all in attendance at the LaPalme Magazine Spring 2018 Cover Celebration at Vespaio on Saturday (April 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Storm Reid

The event was hosted by the magazine’s creative director Derek Warburton. Attendees also included recording artist BELLSAINT, as well as Ariel‘s BF Levi Meaden.

This is also Storm‘s first solo magazine cover!

“If you’re doing what you love, and being a regular kid off the set – you can be okay. I’m still hanging out with friends, watching cooking shows. It has to be a good balance – acting and being a regular teenager and human being,” she told LaPalme.

Check out the article, if you haven’t already!
Photos: LaPalme Magazine
