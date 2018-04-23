The Royal Baby's Name May Not Be Known, But His Official Title Is!

The new royal baby was born on Monday (April 23) in London, England, and Kate Middleton and Prince William have not announced his name.

Town & Country spoke with a royal expert who revealed the baby’s official title, however! His official title will be, His Royal Highness Prince [Name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His title will be stylized as, His Royal Highness Prince [name] of Cambridge.

Here are some of the rumored top contenders for the little Prince’s baby name.

