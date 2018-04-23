Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive to Meet Their New Baby Brother (Photos)

Avicii's Family Releases Statement After His Tragic Death

The Royal Baby's Name May Not Be Known, But His Official Title Is!

The new royal baby was born on Monday (April 23) in London, England, and Kate Middleton and Prince William have not announced his name.

Town & Country spoke with a royal expert who revealed the baby’s official title, however! His official title will be, His Royal Highness Prince [Name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His title will be stylized as, His Royal Highness Prince [name] of Cambridge.

Here are some of the rumored top contenders for the little Prince’s baby name.

If you missed it, find out how Princess Charlotte made history with the birth of her baby brother.

