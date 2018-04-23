Top Stories
Mon, 23 April 2018 at 11:30 am

Tom Welling Is Engaged to Jessica Rose Lee!

Tom Welling Is Engaged to Jessica Rose Lee!

Congrats are in order for Tom Welling and his love Jessica Rose Lee – they’re engaged!

It looks like the engagement may have happened a few weeks back, as Jessica posted a message on her Instagram account, writing, “To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life ♥️. @tomwelling.”

Just today, Tom posted a photo of him FaceTiming with his fiancee and used the hashtag, #fiance.

Congrats! Check out some of the couple’s cutest photos here!
Photos: Getty
