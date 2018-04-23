Vanessa Hudgens Goes Boho Chic in Paisley Kimono at Coachella 2018

Vanessa Hudgens danced the night away at Coachella!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers actress was all smiles as she hung out with friends at the festival on Sunday (April 22) in Indio, Calif.

She looked chic in a belted multicolored crochet dress, paisley-print kimono, and Dr. Martens boots, accessorizing with a baker boy hat, brown-tinted sunglasses, and gold necklaces.

“And we OUT,” Vanessa captioned the Instagram photo below on Monday. “Thanks @coachella for another epic weekend ✌🏼✌🏼.”

