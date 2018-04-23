What Will the Royal Baby Name Be?

The third royal child was born to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William on Monday (April 23) in London, England, and fans want to know what the baby’s name will be!

Bets are being made to websites around the globe and the top choices appear to be Arthur, Albert, Alexander, Jack and James at William Hill, with Thomas, Arthur, Phillip, Edward and Henry as the top choices over at Paddy Power.

When Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were born, the couple waited several days to announce the names. So, it is likely they will follow this pattern and we may not know the royal baby’s name for a few days.

Vote in our poll below and make your choice for the royal baby name! You can vote as many times as you like!