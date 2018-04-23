Will Prince George & Princess Charlotte Visit New Baby in Hospital?

Many are wondering if Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will be making an appearance at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital to visit their newborn baby brother.

If you didn’t know, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy earlier today (April 23).

Well, no official announcement has been made about the siblings visiting. However, some are pointing out that back in May of 2015 when Princess Charlotte was born, Prince William brought Prince George to visit. Perhaps the same will happen today!

Check out the throwback photos of Prince George visiting his new baby sister in the hospital back in 2015…