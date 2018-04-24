Adam Sandler & Chris Rock Buddy Up at 'The Week Of' Premiere!

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock hug it out at the premiere of their new movie The Week Of on Monday night (April 23) at the Tavern on the Green in New York City.

The guys were also joined at the premiere by their co-stars Allison Strong and Steve Buscemi along with Adam‘s wife Jackie and famous friends Rob Schneider and David Spade.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler

The upcoming comedy is about the week leading up the wedding of Adam and Chris‘ characters.

The Week Of will hit Netflix in Friday, April 27.

15+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the premiere…