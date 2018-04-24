Alden Ehrenreich Addresses All the Han Solo Drama Rumors

Alden Ehrenreich gives a smoldering stare on the cover of Esquire‘s May 2018 issue, on newsstands May 1.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Solo: A Star Wars Story actor had to share with the mag:

On rumors he needed an acting coach, Maggie Kiley, to work with him on the movie: “She was part of conversations that happened for a couple weeks at one point…but that was basically it.” (Former directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed she was brought in as a resource for the whole cast.)

On rumors about the firing of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller by Lucasfilm during production of Solo: “We tried a lot of different things. That was yielding a different movie than the other factions wanted. You don’t know what it’s shaping up to be, how they’re editing it, so it’s kind of impossible without having seen those things to know what the difference [of opinion] was, or exactly what created those differences. The actors are at the kids’ table, unless you’re also a producer of the movie. So you’re really kept out of all the backroom dynamics of what was going on.”

On rumors that the crew clapped when the Lord and Miller decision was announced: “That’s bullsh*t. For a crew to do that would mean they hated [Lord and Miller], which was not by any stretch the case. It was this period [three weeks between Lord and Miller’s sacking and Ron Howard’s arrival] of going, ‘What if they get somebody that you don’t get along with? What if they get somebody that has a totally different vision?’”

