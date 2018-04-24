Top Stories
Allison Janney & Anna Faris Star in 'Sound of Music' Crosswalk Musical - Watch Now!

Allison Janney and Anna Faris teamed up with James Corden for another one of his hilarious Crosswalk Musicals!

This time, the group performed The Sound of Music - all within the amount of time they could cross an intersection at a red light!

The trio was also joined by Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar and Young Shelton‘s Iain Armitage, although he didn’t quite stick around for the final production.

The group succeeded in putting on the short form musical, complete but costume changes and huge props but Allison and James hilariously clashed over who would star as Maria.

Check out the entire video below…
