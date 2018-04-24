Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 2:05 pm

Aly Raisman & Yara Shahidi Pose With Their Moms in Aerie's Role Model Campaign!

Aly Raisman and Yara Shahidi are honoring the women that inspire them the most – their own moms!

The 23-year-old American gymnast and the 18-year-old Grown-ish actress join Iskra Lawrence in Aerie’s #AerieReal Role Model campaign.

“My mother was my role model of success and helped me believe that all of my dreams are possible,” Yara said of her mom, Keri.

“It is my mother’s courage that helped me formulate my fearless voice,” Aly said while posing with mom Lynn and sister Chloe.

“Because of my mother’s unconditional love, I was able to help break the mold and become a model,” said Iskra of her mom Wilma.

See the campaign shots below!
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 00
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 01 2
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 01
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 02
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 03
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 04
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 05
aerie aly raisman iskra lawrence yara shahidi moms 08

Credit: Andrew Buda; Photos: Aerie
Posted to: Aly Raisman, Chloe Raisman, Iskra Lawrence, Keri Shahidi, Lynn Raisman, Wilma Lawrence, Yara Shahidi

