Aly Raisman & Yara Shahidi Pose With Their Moms in Aerie's Role Model Campaign!

Aly Raisman and Yara Shahidi are honoring the women that inspire them the most – their own moms!

The 23-year-old American gymnast and the 18-year-old Grown-ish actress join Iskra Lawrence in Aerie’s #AerieReal Role Model campaign.

“My mother was my role model of success and helped me believe that all of my dreams are possible,” Yara said of her mom, Keri.

“It is my mother’s courage that helped me formulate my fearless voice,” Aly said while posing with mom Lynn and sister Chloe.

“Because of my mother’s unconditional love, I was able to help break the mold and become a model,” said Iskra of her mom Wilma.

See the campaign shots below!