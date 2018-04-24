Top Stories
Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, & Paul Rudd Assemble at 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, and Paul Rudd looked sharp at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War!

The actors – who play Dr. Stephen Strange, Thanos, and Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the film, respectively – suited up for the event held on Monday (April 23) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Benedict Wong (Wong) and Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in Ant-Man).

Josh also brought along his wife Kathryn Boyd as his date. Check out their Instagram post below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters this Friday (April 27).

30+ pictures inside of Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd and more at the premiere…

