Tue, 24 April 2018 at 11:18 am

BTS Will Debut Their New Single at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

BTS are returning to the stage of the Billboard Music Awards – and this time, they’re debuting a brand new single!

The awards show made the exciting revelation on Tuesday morning (April 24).

One year ago, the South Korean superstar boy band sent ripples through social media with their historic win for Top Social Artist at the ceremony.

And now, they’re returning with something huge on May 20!

“#BBMAs 05.20 ON NBC _User: @BTS_twt /CONFIRMED WORLD TV PREMIERE OF NEW SINGLE #BTS_BBMAs,” the show declared. Who else is excited?!

Watch the teaser below!
Getty
  Amy

    I’m so excited!!! I love these guys!