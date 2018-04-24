Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free With Sleeping Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free With Sleeping Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Tue, 24 April 2018 at 7:30 am

Calvin Harris & On-Again Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Couple Up for Nobu Sushi Date

Calvin Harris & On-Again Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Couple Up for Nobu Sushi Date

Calvin Harris and his on-again girlfriend Aarika Wolf stepped out for sushi together!

The 34-year-old “This Is What You Came For” DJ and the model were spotted enjoying their lunch at Nobu on Sunday (April 22) in Malibu, Calif.

Calvin kept it casual in a blue t-shirt and black and white Adidas track pants, and Aarika showed off her toned tummy in a white crop top, ripped blue jeans, a peach jacket, and white shoes.

Last month, the duo was seen soaking up the sun in Mexico.

Calvin and Aarika dated in 2015 and got back together in August 2017 before splitting a few months later. It looks like they are back on yet again!

Also pictured inside: Calvin and Aarika going grocery shopping on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 01
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 02
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 03
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 04
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 05
calvin harris and on again girlfriend aarika wolf couple up for nobu sushi date 06

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Aarika Wolf, Calvin Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian is meeting with Congress to talk cosmetics - TMZ
  • Zendaya is on a mission to change the "acceptable version" of black women in Hollywood - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson's other baby mama is speaking out - TooFab
  • Read the first reactions after the Avengers: Infinity War premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Robinson has a super cute new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr