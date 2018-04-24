Calvin Harris & On-Again Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Couple Up for Nobu Sushi Date

Calvin Harris and his on-again girlfriend Aarika Wolf stepped out for sushi together!

The 34-year-old “This Is What You Came For” DJ and the model were spotted enjoying their lunch at Nobu on Sunday (April 22) in Malibu, Calif.

Calvin kept it casual in a blue t-shirt and black and white Adidas track pants, and Aarika showed off her toned tummy in a white crop top, ripped blue jeans, a peach jacket, and white shoes.

Last month, the duo was seen soaking up the sun in Mexico.

Calvin and Aarika dated in 2015 and got back together in August 2017 before splitting a few months later. It looks like they are back on yet again!

Also pictured inside: Calvin and Aarika going grocery shopping on Saturday in Los Angeles.