Chris Evans & Brother Scott Quiz Each Other on Hilarious 'Late Night' Game - Watch Here!

Chris Evans and his brother Scott put their knowledge of each other to the test by answering questions about the other on Monday night’s (April 23) episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers!

The 36-year-old actor and Scott played a game Seth calls, “How Well Do You Know Your Brother?,” and shared some hilarious childhood memories in the process.

Seth asked Chris and Scott about each of their first kisses and grilled Scott on the lie Chris told his class about their father’s profession and much more.

Chris also hit the couch solo to talk about the differences between acting on stage and on film in Lobby Hero, the perks of having a mustache and the challenges of promoting Avengers: Infinity War – Watch more after the cut!



Chris Evans and Scott Evans Test How Well They Know Each Other

Chris Evans on the Perks of Having a Mustache