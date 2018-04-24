Chris Evans Explains Why He Was Absent From 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere

Chris Evans was not in attendance at the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere on Monday evening (April 23) in Hollywood.

So many of Chris‘ co-stars were in attendance, and he sent out a tweet apologizing for having to miss. If you don’t know, Chris is currently starring in the play Lobby Hero on Broadway, and he couldn’t make it to the West Coast for the premiere. He did, however, make an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the new movie.

“So sorry I couldn’t be at the premiere last night!! I really wanted to, but my theater schudele wouldn’t allow. From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn’t be more proud of @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking ANOTHER one out of the park!,” Chris tweeted. If you get a chance to see Lobby Hero, Chris gives an amazing performance!

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27!